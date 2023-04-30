Wife of New Haven homicide victim mourns his death

Juan Carlos Colon was killed on Thursday at his auto shop in New Haven.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — 39-year-old Juan Carlos Colon was killed on Thursday and by Friday police had announced they charged his business partner Charles Brown with his murder.

When words fail, pictures serve as a valuable reminder, preserving special moments and memories like those of Juan Carlos Colon and his family before his life was taken away.

“He was such a happy soul, such a beautiful soul,” said his wife Alicia Hernandez.

Colon was a father of two, a husband, a businessman, and the oldest brother.

His wife and youngest brother didn’t want to be on camera because they said their grief is still too hard to express but wanted his memory to go on.

“We lost the rock to our house. We lost the one that keeps it together,” said Hernandez.

Now she is having to keep it together for their 9-year-old son and one-year-old daughter.

“Yes, children are supposed to bury their parents, but not at this age,” said Hernandez.

Colon was killed on Thursday at his auto shop in New Haven. Police said his business partner, 47-year-old Charles V. Brown was arrested and charged with his murder.

“It came as a surprise for sure because regardless of any issues, none of the warranted this outcome,” said Hernandez.

According to the police report, Brown said that he was involved in a physical fight with Colon and shot him. The police report also states that Brown thought Colon had a gun although he never saw it.

“I don’t know how my husband was a threat to him. He didn’t have a gun pointed at him. He didn’t have a weapon on him. He trusted him,” said Hernandez.

Now, Colon’s family is left to grieve.

“No one won here, no one,” said Hernandez.

With only memories to hold on to.

“This is a forever process for us and our family. We won’t get to see him on holidays. We won’t get phone calls from him. We won’t get to visit him,” said Hernandez.

