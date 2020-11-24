Wildwood Road home in East Haddam completely lost after blaze

At this time, there is no word on injuries or a cause of the fire.

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — Fire crews, along with State and local police are on scene after responding to a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the home at 33 Wildwood Road is a total loss after flames erupted.

The blaze is mainly out, but crews are putting out hot spots now.

Units from East Haddam, Colchester, Bozrah and Salem responded to the call.

This is a developing story.