Suspect in Middletown murder arrested after extradition from Georgia

Woman found dead in her apartment in June

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a woman in June.

Police said they arrested William Bigaud Jr. 37, into custody at the Federal Court House in New Haven.

He was charged with Murder, Home Invasion Class A felony and Risk of Injury to a Child

Officials said Bigaud fled the state after a woman was found dead in a Green Street apartment in Middletown on June 8. The woman died after being stabbed multiple times in what officials said was a domestic violence incident.

Bigaud was located in Georgia on June 10 and taken into custody. Once extradition was waived, Bigaud was then transported back to Connecticut.

