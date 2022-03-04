William Shatner stops by local Vernon eatery

The 90-year-old Hollywood actor grabbed a bite to heat at Rein's Deli.

VERNON, Conn. — Hollywood actor William Shatner was spotted getting a bite to eat at a Connecticut eatery on Friday morning.

The "Star Trek" actor, who famously played Captain Kirk, stopped at Rein's Deli in Vernon.

The deli's owner, Russell Debella, shared a photo of his encounter with the actor on Facebook.

The photo was captioned, "William Shatner stopped in for a Reuben today."

William Shatner stopped in for a Reuben today. Posted by Rein's Deli on Friday, March 4, 2022

In October 2021, the 90-year-old actor became the oldest person to ride a rocket and go into space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space flight company.

After the trip, Shatner told Bezos: "You have given me the most profound experience...I hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now. I don't want to lose it."

Shatner starred in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

