Willimantic Police arrest one for Friday afternoon shooting on West Avenue.

Jeremias Mahones, 35, facing six charges and being held on $500,000 cash / surety bond.
On Friday afternoon around 1:45, Willimantic Police Department responded to a shooting at the Nathan Hale Apartment Complex on West Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence that a shooting had in fact occurred.

Just before 2:30, several victims / complainants were located and determined to not be injured.

After a fluid investigation, a suspect was developed and identified as Jeremias Mahones, 35.

Mahones was later taken into custody and charged with the following: Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Assault, Breach of Peace, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, Risk of Injury, and Possession of a Pistol Without a Permit.

He was held on a $500,000 cash / surety bond with a scheduled court date of May 18th.