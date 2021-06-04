Willimantic crews battle 3-alarm fire

It took Williamantic firefighters and several crews from surrounding towns two hours to douse the flames.

WINDHAM, Conn. — No injuries were reported after a multi-family home caught fire early this morning.

Officials say the call came in around 2 a.m. for a home on North Street. When crews first arrived on the scene, they saw heavy fire coming from the second and third-floor porches.

It took Williamantic firefighters and several crews from surrounding towns two hours to douse the flames.

The residence housed four families and now eight people have been displaced.

Fire officials are crediting a closed-door for containing the fire from spreading throughout the entire home.

"In this case, the fire was contained by a closed door," said Chief Marc Scrivener, "The backside was pretty charred but a door was closed, and [the house] is almost untouched on the other side of it."

There was some heat damage reported to a house next door.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.