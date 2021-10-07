Willington mother charged after striking 3-year-old son with car, killing him

A state trooper found a half-pint of Jägermeister next to Jessica Raymond's purse. She admitted to drinking it as she pulled in the driveway just before hitting him.

WILLINGTON, Conn. — Police have charged a woman with her 3-year-old son's death back in May of 2020.

34-year-old Jessica Raymond, of Willington, was charged with negligent homicide with a vehicle after allegedly hitting the toddler with her car in the family's Tolland Turnpike driveway.

According to the arrest warrant, a state trooper in the area was waved down by Raymond's husband, who was screaming for help at the residence.

He told the trooper that their son needed help after being hit by a car his wife was driving. The child had sustained severe trauma and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Officials said the responding state trooper found a half-pint of Jägermeister, a German liqueur, next to Raymond's purse. She admitted to drinking from the bottle as she pulled into the driveway, according to the warrant.

An active warrant for negligent homicide with a vehicle was served on Raymond at the York Correctional Institution in the Town of Niantic.

She could not post a $20,000.00 cash/surety bond.

Raymond was scheduled to appear before a Rockville Superior Court judge on Tuesday.

