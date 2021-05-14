x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

2-vehicle crash kills Winsted man: police

A semi-truck and a minivan crashed, ejecting the van's driver. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

WINCHESTER, Conn. — A Winsted man is dead after a two-vehicle crash this morning. 

Officials said around 6:45 a.m. they were called to North Main Street in Winchester on reports of a head-on collision. 

A semi-truck and a minivan crashed, ejecting the van's driver. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: DEEP warns Connecticut drivers about moose, deer on roads

The driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries, police said. 

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage. 

Police are investigating the crash at this time. The name of the Winsted man has not been released at this time.

RELATED: 2 siblings struck by car in Torrington

 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM