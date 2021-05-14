2-vehicle crash kills Winsted man: police

A semi-truck and a minivan crashed, ejecting the van's driver. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

WINCHESTER, Conn. — A Winsted man is dead after a two-vehicle crash this morning.

Officials said around 6:45 a.m. they were called to North Main Street in Winchester on reports of a head-on collision.

A semi-truck and a minivan crashed, ejecting the van's driver. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries, police said.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

Police are investigating the crash at this time. The name of the Winsted man has not been released at this time.

