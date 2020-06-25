Winchester PD looking for suspect, vehicle involved in hit-and-run accident

Surveillance video showed what appears to be an older gold or light tan Ford Taurus or Pontiac traveling East on Main Street at 11:31 a.m., according to officials.

WINCHESTER, Conn — Police are asking the public for help following a hit-and-run accident Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at Main and Rowley Street at approximately 11:30 a.m., Winchester PD said on Facebook.

Upon officers' arrival to the intersection at Dairy Queen, a driver reported that a gold colored older Sedan struck her vehicle and took off East on Main Street, toward Route 8.

Police say they reviewed surveillance footage of Main Street from businesses.

Video showed what appears to be an older gold or light tan Ford Taurus or Pontiac traveling East on Main Street at 11:31 a.m., according to officials.Winchester PD says the fleeing vehicle sustained visible damage on the passenger side front area.

Anyone with information about the evading vehicle or witnesses the accident they are asked to contact Officer Simmons at (860) 379-3723.