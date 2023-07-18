Mother, daughter rescued from Shetucket River in Sprague, remain hospitalized

State Police said this happened by the river in the area of Park Drive.

SPRAGUE, Connecticut — A mother and a daughter have been hospitalized after being rescued from the Shetucket River in the Baltic section of Sprague on Tuesday evening.

Connecticut State Police officials said Troop E responded to a missing persons report in Sprague by the river in the area of Park Drive for a possible drowning. Two people were taken to an area hospital. At this time, there is no criminal aspect.

Baltic Fire Department Chief Bob Tardi said that it was a mother and daughter swimming. The mom is in her mid-30s and the daughter is five or six years old. The two were swimming at the park but the currents were too high and got swept away.

Tardif said he didn't have anything official on their conditions but that it, "didn't look good from what I could see."

