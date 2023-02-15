3 people found dead in Brooklyn home: State police

Police received a report of a 'suspicious incident' at the home around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BROOKLYN, Conn. — State police are investigating after three people were found dead inside a Brooklyn home Tuesday night.

Officials said Troop D in Danielson received a suspicious incident report at a home around 8:30 p.m.

When troopers got to the home, they found the three people inside who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad responded to investigate.

Officials said that based on the initial findings, the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released additional details at this time.

This is a developing story.

