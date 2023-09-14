Windham Co. bridges collapse after flooding stranding 6 families: Official

A local official said the flooding was "unprecedented."

SCOTLAND, Connecticut — Six families in Scotland, Conn., are stranded after two bridges collapsed due to flooding on Wednesday.

The bridges that collapsed on Brook Road after “unprecedented flood,” First Selectman Gary Greenberg said.

The city is working to put temporary bridges in place and the families have been told to evacuate their homes in the meantime. The school district has been notified as there are children in some of the families.

A third bridge - this one on Bass Road - was also severely damaged in the flooding, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how long it would take for the temporary bridges to be constructed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

