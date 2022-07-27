Rescue made at state park in Killingly after climber gets stuck between rocks

Officials responded to the Ross Cliffs at the state park, near the Ross Pond boat launch in Killingly.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLINGLY, Conn. — A man was airlifted to a trauma center after a cliff rescue in Old Furnace State Park in Killingly on Wednesday afternoon.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and Killingly Fire Department responded to the Ross Cliffs at the state park at around 12:30 p.m., near the Ross Pond boat launch in Killingly.

South Killingly Fire Chief Travis Vandale said crews found one patient stuck in a chimney, which is a space that has a rock on four sides. The rock climber slid down and got wedged between the rocks.

Vandale said they had been there for almost two hours when some other rock climbers passing by heard him calling for help and called 911.

The man in his 50s did not have any climbing gear with him, FOX61 confirmed. The man was rescued from the rocks by Killingly Fire Department’s Ropes Team around 3 p.m and taken by Life Star around 4:45 p.m. Officials are concerned about the loss of blood flow from being stuck for several hours.

Vandale is reminding people to have someone with them and not go out climbing by themselves because the unexpected can happen.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX61 will update this story as more information comes in.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.