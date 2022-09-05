Woodstock Fair closes early due to weather concerns

"Thank you for attending the 161st Woodstock Fair, and we'll see you next year!" organizers said in a Facebook post.

WOODSTOCK, Conn. — The annual Woodstock Fair closed down early on the last day of its run due to safety concerns with the rainy weather.

The fair was set to stay open on Labor Day through the early evening, but the exhibits and rides have closed and all remaining shows, including Gin Blossoms, have been canceled.

Earlier in the morning, horse pulls were canceled, but there was hope to run most events as scheduled.

"Thank you for attending the 161st Woodstock Fair, and we'll see you next year!" Organizers said in a Facebook post.

The Goshen and Haddam Neck fairs are also continuing Monday.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.