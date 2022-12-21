Trooper involved in crash in Chaplin: State police

State police believe a trooper was involved in a crash on Hampton Road in Chaplin Wednesday evening.

CHAPLIN, Conn. — State police are responding to a crash on Hampton Road in Chaplin Wednesday evening; police believe a state trooper was involved.

State police responded to the crash at around 5:33 p.m. Wednesday. EMS was sent to the scene.

There is no information on injuries or possible road closures at this time.

This is a developing story.

