Crews respond to incident in Brooklyn, CT

State Police said at 9:37 a.m. Troopers from Troop D in Danielson were called to assist another agency at a home located in the town of Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, Conn. — Emergency crews responded to an incident Tuesday morning that involved "one or more injured persons."

Connecticut State Police are planning on holding a press conference at 2:45 p.m. to discuss details of the incident.

State Police said at 9:37 a.m. Troopers from Troop D in Danielson were called to assist another agency at a home located in the town of Brooklyn. EMTs were sent to the scene for one or more injured persons. Details about Injuries is not yet available.

"It has been determined that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," said in a statement. "The scene is active and fluid and this investigation is in its initial fact-finding stages."

No other details were released.

The area has a number of apartment buildings and multifamily homes and is located just east of the Quinnibaug River.

