Second alarm fire damages Midway Restaurant in Ashford

ASHFORD, Conn. — The Ashford Volunteer Fire Department and mutual aid put out a second alarm fire at Midway Restaurant on Sunday. The restaurant will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

At around 11:46 p.m. Saturday night, Firefighters were dispatched for a reported fire at the restaurant, said Chief Paul Varga.

The first arriving units found fire at the back of the building and through the roof of the lounge area of the restaurant, said chief Varga.

The fire was declared under control at around 1:43 a.m., but crews remained on scene for several hours for overhaul.

The fire was contained to the lounge area, but much of the building sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

