Janitor for Thompson schools arrested for enticing a minor

The suspect talked about having sex in a chat room to a Glastonbury police officer who was posing as a teenage girl according to police.

GLASTONBURY, Conn — Police arrested a man who works as a janitor in the Thompson school system on charges of enticing a minor and risk of injury to a minor after they said he engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with a Glastonbury Police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Phillip Therrien, 56, of North Grosvenordale, was charged with enticing a minor and risk of injury to a minor on Friday. His bail was set at $200,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on June 21.

Police said the Glastonbury officer who was posing as a teen wrote in a chatroom if anyone was from Connecticut. Allegedly Therrien started talking and over the course of several weeks became increasingly more explicit, describing sex acts and taking photographs of their activities.

The suspect planned to meet up with the supposed teen on April 21, but that meeting never took place.

Police investigated a phone number exchanged during the chats and arrested Therrien.

