State police investigate home invasion in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are investigating a home invasion in Killingly on Friday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., Troop D officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an address on Birchwood Drive.

Arriving troopers found one victim with minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation, officials said.

Police were told two or three individuals reportedly entered the home, assaulted the victim, and stole items from the home.

The individuals left the scene in what is described to be a black Nissan with tinted windows and Massachusetts registration, troopers said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Lewis at Troop D at (860) 779-4900.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

