Killingly

Rhode Island man killed in Killingly crash

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at an intersection with Route 6, police said.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

KILLINGLY, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is dead after police said his motorcycle collided with the back of a pick-up truck Saturday. 

The crash happened on Saturday on Route 6 at the intersection with Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly.

Around 2:15 p.m, 64-year-old Brian Carney of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was traveling east on Route 6. Another vehicle, a GMC Sierra pick-up truck, was ahead of Carney. 

According to state police, while the Sierra was stopped at the red light at the intersection, Carney collided with the back of the truck on his Harley Road King motorcycle. 

Carney had severe injuries and was rushed to Day Kimball Hospital. He was later pronounced dead. 

The driver of the Sierra was not injured, police said. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

