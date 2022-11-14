Rhode Island man killed in Killingly crash

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at an intersection with Route 6, police said.

KILLINGLY, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is dead after police said his motorcycle collided with the back of a pick-up truck Saturday.

The crash happened on Saturday on Route 6 at the intersection with Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly.

Around 2:15 p.m, 64-year-old Brian Carney of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was traveling east on Route 6. Another vehicle, a GMC Sierra pick-up truck, was ahead of Carney.

According to state police, while the Sierra was stopped at the red light at the intersection, Carney collided with the back of the truck on his Harley Road King motorcycle.

Carney had severe injuries and was rushed to Day Kimball Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Sierra was not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

