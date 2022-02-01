Killingly man pleads guilty to diverting company funds for own use

Authorities say he transferred company funds into his own bank accounts, to his creditors to pay personal bills, and to the bank account of another person.

KILLINGLY, Conn. — A former accounts payable clerk at a small Rhode Island gift manufacturing company has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to defraud the business of more than $300,000.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that 38-year-old Grant Devillez, of Killingly, misappropriated the money from Providence-based Decor Craft Inc. from February 2026 through July 2018.

Authorities say he transferred company funds into his own bank accounts, to his creditors to pay personal bills, and to the bank account of another person. Prosecutors say he altered company records to cover up the fraud.

He pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Sentencing is April 29.

