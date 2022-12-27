Life Star responds to pedestrian crash in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. — State police are on the scene of a pedestrian crash in Killingly on Wednesday night.
Troop D in Danielson said that the crash happened around 8 p.m. in the area of 729 Hartford Pike/Route 101.
Injuries were reported, but no word yet on their number or severity. Life Star responded to the scene as well.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
