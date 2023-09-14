EF-1 tornado confirmed to have hit Killingly, other towns nearby

The National Weather Service said they are still investigating if it was one continuous storm or separate touchdowns.

KILLINGLY, Conn. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in both Connecticut and several towns in Rhode Island and Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet, the NWS said the survey team confirmed the damage in Killingly, and in the Rhode Island towns of Foster, Glocester, Lincoln, and North Attleboro Mass. was from a tornado. They said the team is still determining if it was a continuous path or separate touchdowns. Late Thursday afternoon, they gave the tornado an EF-1 rating. Tornados are measured on the EF scale from zero to five with zero being the least destructive and five being the most destructive.

130 PM Damage Survey Update | Survey team confirmed damage that took place in Killingly CT, Foster RI, Glocester RI, Lincoln RI & North Attleboro MA was tornadic. Team is still determining if it was a continuous path or separate touchdowns, a final EF-rating, path length & width. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 14, 2023

This is the third tornado to touch down in Connecticut since August 12. The first was in Litchfield County on Town Line Road in Roxbury, near the border with Bridgewater, looking south. The storm passed over a cow farm, with very few buildings or structures in its path.

Another tornado touched down in Scotland, Conn. on August 18. This was the fifth tornado confirmed in southern New England from that day's storms. While the path was estimated to be 2.7 miles, there was not significant damage to any structures other than some gutter damage to two homes. The weather service estimated more than 100 trees were either downed or sheared off at their tops. At the Beaver Brook Saw Shop, security cameras caught the twisting wind, ripping one of their flags off its pole.

