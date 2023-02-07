Mass. man charged in connection with 2018 home invasion in Thompson

Police said the suspect reportedly broke into the home, forced a man to go to the bank to withdraw money, before stealing items from the home.

THOMPSON, Conn. — A Massachusetts man has been charged with a 2018 home invasion case in Thompson, state police said.

On Feb. 1, 31-year-old Keith Kirk of Oxford, Mass. was extradited to Connecticut from the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. Kirk was the subject of a felony arrest warrant related to the home invasion and kidnapping.

The incident happened in September of 2018 where a man reported being kidnapped at knife-point, driven to two bank locations, and then forced to withdraw money before returning to the home with Kirk.

The man was ultimately released without suffering any physical injuries and reported it to the police right after.

State police said that before leaving the man's house, Kirk had reportedly taken several things, including the man's cell phone. The man provided investigators with a detailed description of the car driven by Kirk when he fled the scene, as well as a description of the specific things that were taken.

The following month, a car matching the description provided by the man was found abandoned in Webster, Mass.

State police said that the car had been stolen by its owner in Webster before the reported home invasion in Thompson.

While searching the car, police found one of the items stolen from the man's home in the passenger compartment.

This, and other evidence collected by investigators, were submitted to the State of Connecticut Forensic Laboratory for examination. The results came back connecting the evidence to Kirk.

Kirk had been in the Massachusetts Department of Corrections since October 2018 and state police detectives got a picture of him to use in a photographic lineup.

When the victim was presented with the lineup, he identified Kirk as the suspect.

After being extradited back to Connecticut, Kirk was held on a $200,000 cash bond. He was charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree burglary, and disorderly conduct.

