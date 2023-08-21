Tornado on Friday in Scotland confirmed caught on camera

The touchdown in Scotland, CT is the fifth tornado confirmed in southern New England from Friday's storms.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTLAND, Conn. — The National Weather Service has confirmed the damage from Friday morning's storm in parts of Windham county was caused by a tornado. This is the second confirmed tornado in Connecticut this year, and the fifth on Friday alone in southern New England.

The EF-1 tornado hit the town of Scotland just before 8 a.m. It touched down on Bass Road, continued along Route 14, crossed Pinch Street and then lifted near Brook Road. Top winds were estimated to be around 100 mph.

While the path was estimated to be 2.7 miles, there was not significant damage to any structures other than some gutter damage to two homes. The weather service estimated more than 100 trees were either downed or sheared off at their tops.

FOX61 spoke with the owners of Beaver Brook Saw Shop, on Route 14 in Scotland, which was in the path of the storm. Their security cameras caught the twisting wind, ripping one of their flags off its pole.

The NWS is busy surveying tornado damage in RI and MA. There was a brief area of concerning rotation around 7:50 AM in CT from Windham to Scotland with damage in the same area. The NWS is reviewing pics/video and hope to decide on whether a survey is necessary later. #fox61 pic.twitter.com/PwFLICHKOP — Rachel Frank (@RachelFrank_CT) August 18, 2023

The line of storms moving through southern New England did show rotation at times on Doppler radar. In fact, at the same time rotation was observed, the rotating winds are seen on the security camera footage. This tornado was wrapped in rain, meaning the funnel wasn't visible.

The Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the town of Scotland, Manchester CERT and Skywarn amateur radio operators contributed to the damage survey.

Ryan Breton is a meteorologist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at rbreton@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.