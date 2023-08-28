NY man arrested in fatal 2022 Mansfield crash

Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, died in the crash.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A New York man has been charged in a November 2022 crash where a Bloomfield man died.

Luke Silver, 22, of New York City, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to drive on the right side of the road, and second-degree vehicular manslaughter. He was given a $35,000 bond. He will appear in court on Sept. 19.

On November 5, 2022, Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the westbound lane of Route 44, when according to police, an Audi driven by Silver, crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.

A motorcycle following Herzlich struck his bike as a result of the crash. The second motorcycle operator suffered minor injuries. Silver and his passenger were not injured. After the crash, the passenger left the scene of the crash and later had to be returned to the scene.

Police determined that Silver's blood alcohol level after the crash was at least .09%. It was also determined that Silver was not on his phone at the time of the crash.

