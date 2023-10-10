1 dead in Pomfret crash

Police said the passenger died and the driver was taken to UMass Medical Center.

POMFRET, Conn — One woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after a single-car crash in Promfret on Monday night.

Elisha Eden Roode, 35, of Waterford, was killed when the 1967 Triumph GT6 she was riding in ran off the right side of the road and struck the metal beam guardrail before going off-road, striking a traffic sign and a tree before coming to a stop an embankment.

The driver was transported via EMS air to UMass Hospital for suspected serious injuries. Roode died at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.