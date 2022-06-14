x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Windham County

Plainfield man hit by his own truck: Police

It rolled down a driveway and struck the victim because it wasn't in park.
Credit: FOX61

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A Plainfield man was struck and killed by his pickup truck after police said it rolled on a pitched driveway early Sunday morning.

Michael Roberts, 56, of the Moodus section of Plainfield, had gotten out of his Ford F-150, and police believe the vehicle rolled down an incline, striking him and causing his injuries. The vehicle was not safely in park, according to police.

RELATED: 2 killed in head-on motorcycle crash in Stafford: Troopers

The people who lived in the home called police shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday to report an unconscious man. They told police they had come out to find the pickup with its lights on and Roberts unconscious on the ground.

RELATED: Suspect stabs man on I-84: police

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington said the cause of death was a blunt impact injury to the torso. Then manner of death was certified as an accident.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

 

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

UConn students aim to raise $250K in 24 hours for Connecticut Children's ahead of HuskyTHON