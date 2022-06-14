Plainfield man hit by his own truck: Police

It rolled down a driveway and struck the victim because it wasn't in park.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A Plainfield man was struck and killed by his pickup truck after police said it rolled on a pitched driveway early Sunday morning.

Michael Roberts, 56, of the Moodus section of Plainfield, had gotten out of his Ford F-150, and police believe the vehicle rolled down an incline, striking him and causing his injuries. The vehicle was not safely in park, according to police.

The people who lived in the home called police shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday to report an unconscious man. They told police they had come out to find the pickup with its lights on and Roberts unconscious on the ground.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington said the cause of death was a blunt impact injury to the torso. Then manner of death was certified as an accident.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

