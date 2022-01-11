Brooklyn man crashes into Plainfield building; residents displaced

Police said the Brooklyn man was driving on Main Street in Plainfield when the SUV struck a patch of ice.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A Brooklyn man is recovering after police said he struck a Plainfield home early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Main Street, police said. When officers arrived at the crash, they closed the road down in the area due to low hanging power lines.

According to police, a 16-year-old had been struck and he was trapped underneath some building material and other items inside the apartment that fell down in the crash. The teen and his mother had been asleep when they were awakened by the car crashing through the wall.

They were helped out of the home until officials could determine the residence was safe to reenter. Police did not say if any residents were injured.

The driver of the SUV was out of his vehicle and reported injuries from the accident. According to police, the driver stated he was driving toward his home when he struck some ice, causing him to lose control of the SUV and strike the house.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Day Kimball Hospital for the reported injuries. His condition isn't known at this time.

Eversource arrived on scene and reattached the fallen wires, while the Plainfield building inspector deemed the structure too unsafe for residents. The American Red Cross was brought in to assist the residents.

No charges have been announced by officials. The crash remains under investigation.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





