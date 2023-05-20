4 drug arrests made in Plainfield: Police

An officer interpreted a drug deal that was happening between a suspect and another vehicle at a local gas station.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Police made four drug possession arrests in Plainfield on Friday night.

Officers were called to Volser Drive in Moosup just before 8 p.m. for a report of a drug deal in progress, and arriving officers met multiple bystanders at the scene.

The bystanders told police that multiple citizens approached the alleged drug dealers, expressing anger about the recent drug activity in the area. After an argument, the vehicles drove off before officers arrived, police said.

One of the drivers was identified as Gina Reynolds, 52, of Dayville, who was previously arrested in April for drug possession.

Police found the vehicle Reynolds was driving at Citgo on East Main Street in Central Village. An officer interrupted a drug deal that was happening between her and another vehicle.

The driver in the other vehicle, identified as Ashley Marino, 35, of Shelton, was seen trying to hide drugs that were in plain view, police said. After refusing to turn off the engine and get out of the car, an officer was able to remove the keys from Marino's vehicle and police were able to apprehend her.

Another arriving officer blocked Reynolds' vehicle and police were able to search her and Marino's vehicles. Police found drugs in both cars, and two other passengers in Reynold's vehicle also had drugs on them. The two passengers are identified as Travis Golden, 42, of Griswold and Jessica Maxwell, 42, of Rogers, a section of Killingly.

All four people were placed under arrest.

Golden faces multiple drug possession and sales charges, as well as possession of a dangerous weapon. He was released on a $50,000 bond. Police said they've received multiple complaints about Golden selling drugs in the area.

Reynolds was charged with breach of peace, possession of narcotics and possession of drugs. She was released on a $25,000 bond.

Maxwell was charged with breach of peace and interfering with a police investigation, and was released on a $10,000 bond.

Marino was charged with interfering with a police investigation, possession of narcotics and possession of drugs. She was released on a $25,000 bond.

All are scheduled to appear in court on June 6.

