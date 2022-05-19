Moosup Fire Department battling structure fire

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Moosup Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 36 Ralph St in the village of Moosup Thursday afternoon.

Plainfield, Central Village, Atwood Hose and Sterling Fire Departments responded to the scene to provide aid.

After the fire was extinguished and the scene was declared safe, the Town of Plainfield Fire Marshal requested the Connecticut State Police Fire Explosion Investigation Unit to the scene to assist in the cause and origin of the fire.

This is a developing story.

