2 hospitalized following motorcycle crash in Plainfield: Police

A part of Norwich Road was closed overnight during the investigation, police said.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Two people have been hospitalized after a motorcycle crashed off of Norwich Road (Rt. 12) on Friday just before midnight in Plainfield, police said.

Plainfield police, firefighters, and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene between the 1000 - 1100 blocks of Norwich Road for a report of a single motorcycle crash with injuries.

Police found the driver and passenger on the scene with injuries. They were taken by ambulance to an emergency care center. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Officers determined that the motorcycle was traveling south on Norwich Road when it ran off of the road, striking the guardrail and stopping in the wood line.

Norwich Road from Lillibridge Road to Bishop Crossing Road was closed overnight during the investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to call Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.

