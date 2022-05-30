Plainfield man arrested after naked hit-and-run: police

Ryan Vose, 23, is expected to appear in court on June 13

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A man was arrested on Monday after driving his Ford F150 into parked vehicles and fleeing the scene with no clothes on.

The Plainfield Police Department first responded to a call at 2:50 p.m. about a man evading a motor vehicle crash in the area of Reservoir St. and Mill St, who they have now identified as Ryan Vose, 23, of Plainfield.

Vose reportedly fled the scene while naked towards the abandoned InterRoyal Mill on 20 Reservoir St. After a brief investigation, police located the suspect and took him into custody.

According to police, Vose refused to leave the vehicle he was transported in to the Police Department. While he was eventually removed, he continued to struggle while being taken into the building. Vose was later taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT for "self-inflicted injuries," including "slamming his head" against a wall "numerous times."

Vose's charges include failure to maintain lane, evading responsibility, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating without a license, operating without insurance, and interfering with police.

He has been released from custody with a written promise to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on June 13.

