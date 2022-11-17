1 dead after apartment fire in Plainfield: Police

Police said while crews battled the blaze, they found a resident inside one of the apartments on fire. They were pronounced dead 15 minutes later.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A person is dead after an apartment fire in Plainfield overnight, officials said.

Plainfield police and fire crews were called to the Moosup Gardens Apartments on Gorman Street on the report of a structure fire just after 12:30 a.m.

The fire reportedly involved multiple units at the apartment building, and when officers got to the scene, they learned there might be a resident trapped in one of the units on fire.

The Moosup Fire Department, along with the assistance of Plainfield, Atwood Hose, Central Village, and other neighboring fire departments, all responded to the scene and immediately got to work dousing the flames.

Nearly an hour and a half later, first responders found a resident in one of the affected apartments. They were pronounced dead 15 minutes later.

Officials said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the resident's cause of death. They have not been identified at this time by police.

The Plainfield Police Department, fire marshal's office and the Connecticut State Police Fire Explosion Investigation Unit will investigate the cause of the fire, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is requested to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860)-564-0804.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.