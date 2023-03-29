Plainfield students may have seen untimely death on bus ride to school: Officials

School officials believe that "very few" students on the bus saw the "tragedy", but are working to be proactive and inform parents.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — School officials in Plainfield are alerting parents that their child may have seen "a tragedy" while riding the bus Wednesday morning.

In a letter to school families, Plainfield Superintendent of Schools Paul Brenton said "Bus 16" passed a home "with a deceased individual outside," and students riding the bus may have had a view of it.

School officials believe that "very few" students on the bus saw the "tragedy", but are working to be proactive and inform parents, just in case the students come home with questions.

Counselors and support staff will be meeting individually with students who rode Bus 16, Brenton said in the letter.

This is an unusual and tragic event," Brenton said, and added, "I want all families to be aware that resources are available in the schools for students in need of support."

The letter to families included resources and guidelines for families to use for discussions at home.

FOX61 has reached out to Plainfield police for comment.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.