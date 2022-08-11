Plainfield Police investigate injuries to five-month-old

The infant's injuries were believed to be sustained in the Wauregan village of Plainfield.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A five-month-old infant is at Connecticut Children's Medical Centers suffering from severe injuries.

On Wednesday night, around 11:00 p.m. the Plainfield Police Department received a report from the State of Connecticut Department of Children and Families that an infant was admitted to Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford.

The person who reported the incident said the infant suffered from severe injuries, which were believed to be sustained in the Wauregan village of Plainfield.

The detectives from the Plainfield Police Department responded to Hartford and interviewed the people involved throughout the night and early morning.

At the location the incident was believed to have happened at, a search and seizure warrant was executed on the residence.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information please contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860)-564-0804.

