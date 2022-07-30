Police: Plainfield woman held up with knife during home invasion; man arrested

Police arrived at the woman's home around 2:30 a.m. where she said that Brandon Adkins, 32, held a knife to her throat while she was in bed with her child

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A man was arrested in Plainfield Friday evening after illegally entering a home and holding a knife to a woman's throat, according to police.

Around 2:30 a.m., Plainfield police say they were called to the woman's home in Moosup where she said that Brandon Adkins, 32, held a knife to her throat while she was in bed with her child.



According to the police report, a second child in the home went to the neighbor's to seek help. The neighbor contacted the Plainfield Police Department. The report goes on to say the woman was able to get Adkins off of her, whom police say the woman has an active Protective Order against. Adkins then fled the scene before police arrived.

Police say the victim was left with minor injuries, while both of her children were not injured.

Connecticut State Police Troop D initially attempted to locate the suspect with a K-9 unit but were unable to find Adkins. Plainfield PD and Troop D also checked multiple residences in the area but remained unable to find Adkins.

According to police, after receiving an anonymous tip about Adkins' location in Brooklyn, Connecticut, Troop D found the suspect at a residence and took him into custody around 11:58 p.m.

Adkins is being held on a $300,0000 court set bond and has been charged with disorderly conduct, assault 2nd degree, threatening 2nd degree, reckless endangerment 2nd degree, violation of a protective order, two counts of risk of injury to a minor and home invasion. He is scheduled to appear at the State of Connecticut Superior Court on August 1, 2022.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.