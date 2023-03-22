Plainfield police search for suspect in 2 restaurant robberies

Police were called to both Mr. Z's restaurant and Hong Kong Star on Monday afternoon for reports of burglaries that happened overnight.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Plainfield police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into two restaurants overnight Monday.

Police were called to both Mr. Z's restaurant on 788 Norwich Road and Hong Kong Star on 69 Lathrop Road on Monday afternoon for reports of burglaries that happened overnight.

Video surveillance from Mr. Z's around 2:34 a.m. Monday showed a black SUV parked on the south side of the building and the driver getting out and forcing entry into the building. A "significant" amount of money was taken from the restaurant and damage was done to the property before the suspect left the scene, police said.

Surveillance video from Hong Kong Star around 2:55 a.m. Monday showed a similar SUV and suspect from the Mr. Z's robbery, according to police.

The SUV stopped in front of the back exit door to Hong Kong Star, and then the suspect forced entry into the building and took a "significant" amount of money before leaving.

Police said the suspect was seen wearing a light-colored zip-up sweatshirt, jeans, Under Armour sneakers, a surgical mask, glasses and gloves.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to contact Officer Julie Jordan at (860) 564-0804 or the Plainfield Police Department anonymous tip line at (860 )564-7065.

