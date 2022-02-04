Pick-up truck driver under influence reverses across street, strikes garage: police

Firefighters helped the driver get out of the vehicle through the driver's side window.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A Sterling man is facing OUI charges after allegedly losing control and backing into a building on Norwich Road Friday evening, according to Plainfield police.

At around 5:13 p.m., local police and fire crews were called to the 400 block of Norwich Road for a report of a single-car crash into a building.

Investigators determined the driver of a 2014 GMC Sierra lost control of the pick-up truck in a private driveway, traveled across Norwich Road in reverse and struck a garage, causing extensive damage.

Firefighters helped the driver, identified as 61-year-old Michael Driscoll, get out of the vehicle through the driver's side window.

Driscoll initially refused medical attention, according to police, and was taken into custody. He was charged with operating under the influence and unsafe backing.

While at the police department, police said Driscoll complained of minor injuries and he was then taken to an emergency care center. He was released on a $500 bond while at the care center.

Driscoll has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 28.

