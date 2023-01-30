Woman drags officer with vehicle in Plainfield while fleeing from traffic stop

Police said they seized 166 bags of illegal drugs found in Navan's possession, as well as over $800 of cash as evidence.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A Central Village woman was arrested on Thursday in Plainfield after dragging an officer with her vehicle during a traffic stop and being found with over a hundred bags of illegal drugs.

Around 12:15 p.m., a Plainfield officer pulled over a white Kia with New Jersey license plates after observing the vehicle speeding in the area of Norwich Road, police said.

The officer recognized the driver, identified as 33-year-old Lynn Navan, from a previous encounter and became suspicious that there may have been illegal drugs in the vehicle, police said.

Navan refused to identify herself during the traffic stop and kept the door closed as the officer was trying to remove her from the vehicle. When the officer opened the door again, Navan began driving away from the scene, dragging him a short distance, police said.

The officer was uninjured and additional police arrived to stop the vehicle. Despite the officers' attempts, police said they had to end their pursuit due to the speed at which Navan was traveling.

State police briefly found the Kia in Danielson but were also unable to stop the vehicle. Navan was later spotted on Black Hill Road in Central Village and then found at a residence on Gendron Road in Moosup, police said.

When officers arrived at the residence, 32-year-old Adrienne Galipeau told police that Navan was not in the home and refused to let them search inside. After searching the area, officers found Galipeau helping Navan sneak out the back door, police said.

Navan and Galipeau were both arrested following the incident. Police said they seized 166 bags of illegal drugs found in Navan's possession, including Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, and Xanax, as well as over $800 of cash as evidence.

Navan was charged with traveling unreasonably fast, reckless driving, operating without a license, engaging in a pursuit, interfering with a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics, risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment. She is held on a $50,000 bond and was arraigned at the State of Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson on Friday.

Galipeau was also arrested on charges of interfering with police and was released on a written promise to appear at the State of Connecticut Superior Court on Feb. 2.

