Plainfield officer gets headbutted, gets nose broken, still chases down suspect

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Plainfield police say one of their officers was able to capture an assault suspect following a chase even after being head-butted and suffering a broken nose.

On Sunday at 8:41 p.m. police were called to a disturbance at 61 North Chestnut Street in the Wauregan village of Plainfield. Over the phone, dispatchers could her screaming and the caller said a man on the scene was trying to hurt her.

When the officer arrived, he determined the dispute was between neighbors over parking, with one person having suffered minor injuries. People on the scene were still fighting and the officer tried to de-escalate the situation.

Police said Stephanie Durand, 37, and Ryan Latour, 39, of Plainfield were acting aggressively.

Durand continued to scream and aggressively move toward the person who called police despite the officer telling her not to do so. When he tried to arrest her, she continued to resist. Both Durand and the Officer fell to the ground, and she continued to struggle. That's when police said Latour head butted the officer in the face, breaking the officer’s nose.

A backup officer arrived and helped to gain control of Durand, who continued to actively resist. Latour attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by the injured Officer.

Latour, Durand, and the Officer were all subsequently transported to the Backus Emergency Care Center located on Norwich Road in Plainfield to be treated for injuries sustained. A 19-year-old victim suffered minor injuries from the altercation with Latour but later refused medical treatment on scene.

Stephanie Durand was subsequently charged with Breach of Peace, Risk of Injury to a Minor, Interfering with an Officer, and Criminal Mischief 3rd. Durand was released on a $10,000 bond with a court date of May 1.

Ryan Latour was subsequently charged with Breach of Peace, Risk Injury to a Minor, Interfering with an Officer, Criminal Mischief 3rd, Assault 3rd and Assault of an Officer. Latour was released on a $25,000 bond with a court date of May 1.

The Officer was subsequently released from the hospital on Monday.

