Plainfield police investigate untimely death

PLAINFIELD, Connecticut — Plainfield police Thursday are investigating a death that they have termed untimely pending further information.

At 1:50 p.m., police were called to Cemetery Road in Plainfield for the report of a dead person.

On arrival, officers found a dead woman in the backyard of the residence who was identified as Kristine Knox, 33. The scene was immediately secured and detectives responded to assist in the investigation.

At this time, the Plainfield Police Department is treating this case as suspicious pending the autopsy results from the State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

