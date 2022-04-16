17-year-old killed in serious crash in Canterbury

The car failed to stay in the lane while negotiating a curve and hit a utility pole on the right shoulder, troopers said

CANTERBURY, Conn. — A Plainfield teen has died after a serious car crash in Canterbury overnight Saturday.

State police were called to the area of Water Street, less than a mile from Kinne Road, at around 12:30 a.m.

An Audi A4 was traveling north on Water Street when the car failed to stay in the lane while negotiating a curve and hit a utility pole on the right shoulder, state police said. The driver, identified as Andrew Vincent, 17, was pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Troop D at 860-779-4900.

