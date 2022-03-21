Power outage at UConn in Storrs causes cancellation of classes until noon

Regional campus in-person classes proceed as usual.

STORRS, Connecticut — A power outage at the main campus of the University of Connecticut has caused classes to be canceled Monday.

School officials issued the following statement: "Due to a significant power outage at UConn Storrs, all Storrs-based in-person classes and all online classes are cancelled until noon on Monday, March 21, 2022. Regional campus in-person classes proceed as usual. Students will be provided further information about dining and residential life facilities. Essential employees report to work as usual. Other employees should refrain from reporting to work until further notice. Employees in route to or already on the Storrs campus who would not need to report to work in this situation should consult with their manager for further guidance until more information is known. A further update will be provided later this morning when more information becomes available."

Officials said they decided to cancel Storrs-based classes before noon because many of its academic and residential buildings are affected. The Student Union and Recreation Center also currently do not have power.

Classes and operations at the regional campuses (Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, Avery Point, UConn Health, School of Law) are not affected.

Gampel Pavilion does have power, and tonight’s basketball game is not expected to be affected.

The next round of the NCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball championships area slated to be played at Gampel Arena Monday evening. UConn will play UCF at 9 p.m.

