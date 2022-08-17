Putnam implements mandatory water ban for non-essential use

This means residents cannot use water for non-essential uses, which include water lawns and gardens, as well as washing cars.

PUTNAM, Conn. — Residents of Putnam that utilize water from the local Water Pollution Control Authority are now required to follow a Mandatory Water Ban.

This means residents cannot use water for non-essential uses, which include water lawns and gardens, as well as washing cars. Residents are also asked to conserve water for essential water use like for showering and for washing clothes and dishes.

Any scheduled hydrant flushing will be postponed until the water level rises.

The town gets its water from Little River, and officials said the lack of rainfall has caused the river to fall below the sufficient level. There is also not enough rain to keep a water level sufficient for producing water at the Peake Brook plant.

Officials expect the ban to last at least a week.

Windham County, along with New London County and parts of Litchfield County are under a severe drought, according to the National Weather Service.

