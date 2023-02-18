Woman arrested in 2015 Putnam kidnapping case

This arrest is the fifth related to the assault and kidnapping of a man in Putnam several years ago. The investigation was launched in November 2015.

PUTNAM, Conn. — A woman accused in the assault and kidnapping of a man from Putnam several years ago has been found by police in California and taken back to Connecticut.

Putnam police said Megan Klingensmith, also known as Megan Johnson, was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a 29-year-old man, who was attacked by multiple people, taken from Putnam, and then left behind at Pulaski State Park in R.I.

The victim was hospitalized for his injuries, police said.

Klingensmith, 39, was placed in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department on Thursday before being extradited back to Connecticut, Putnam police said.

Klingensmith faces multiple charges, including assault, kidnapping, cruelty to persons, threatening and reckless endangerment, as well as conspiracy to commit charges.

The investigation into this case was launched in November 2015. Klingensmith's arrest is the fifth related to the assault and kidnapping, and police expect more arrests in the future.

Klingensmith was held on a court-set bond of $500,000 and was ordered to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Friday.

