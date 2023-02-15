Putnam YMCA closed due to hydrochloric acid spill

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, and the YMCA is working with local public safety officials to determine any necessary corrections or repairs.

PUTNAM, Conn. — The Hale YMCA in Putnam says they are closed until further notice due to a hydrochloric acid spill on Wednesday.

An employee at the Hale YMCA Youth and Family Center noticed a chemical smell coming from the pool filtration room, and out of caution, the YMCA was evacuated.

The Putnam Fire Department determined that the smell was due to a hydrochloric acid spill of approximately five to 10 gallons, according to a social media post by the Y.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, and the YMCA is working with local public safety officials to determine any necessary corrections or repairs.

The facility will remain closed until all public safety officials have cleared the facility for re-entry.

