New Haven man dies from stab wound, investigation underway: Putnam Police

Putnam police say 51-year-old William Logan was dropped off at DayKinball Hospital suffering from a life-threatening stab wound.

PUTNAM, Conn. — A person has died after being stabbed in Putnam on Tuesday evening.

Putnam police said the Emergency Dispatch Center received a report at 2:45 p.m. received the report from Day Kimball Hospital Public Safety that a stab victim was at the hospital.

The on-scene investigation revealed that a vehicle dropped off a 51-year-old male victim with a life-threatening stab wound at Day Kimball, where the victim entered the hospital seeking medical assistance.

Day Kimball Hospital’s medical staff provided lifesaving treatment. however, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The man has been identified as William Logan of New Haven.

The Putnam Police Department with the assistance of Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are conducting the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the events at Day Kimball Hospital or has information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Ramos of the Putnam Police Department at (860) 928-6565, by email at Bart.ramos@putnampolice.com or use the anonymous tip line (860) 963-0000.

