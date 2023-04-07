Red, white, blue and a boom box at Willimantic's day of celebration

Thunderstorms held off for Willimantic's 38th Annual Boom Box Parade Tuesday.

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The boom box is not quite as common as it was in 1986. Still, it's the glue that keeps a 38-year Independence Day tradition alive in Willimantic.

Thunderstorms held off until after the 38th Annual Boom Box Parade on Main Street.

“I’ve been coming for as long as I can remember and I’m pushing 88," said John Adamo.

It's a tradition dating back to the mid-80s when there was no high school band to march in the July 4th parade.

“And there started the boom box with the WILI Radio AM-FM," said Mayor Tom DeVivo, carrying a boom box that has been in every parade throughout the years.

But C batteries for it are getting harder to find.

DeVivo added, "Pandora, Spotify, a radio on your phone. It's something that's slowly changing. I hope we can find radios forever."

The concept for the parade is simple: bring a boom box dialed to local WILI radio for curated parade music.

Even if you don't have one, the fun is still the same for families that have made the parade a tradition for four generations.

“We started walking in the parade and then as generations grew, we just started sitting," said Kayla Herbert, holding her 3-month-old, Hayden.

"Without a boom box?" asked Fox61.

"Usually, we have one. We forgot it this year."

DeVivo tells Fox61 the parade isn't going anywhere but does, however, admit the town may be forced to part ways with the boom box and some point in the future.

