RI man dies in Sterling when motorcycle hits gate

The incident remains under investigation.

STERLING, Connecticut — A 21-year-old Rhode Island man died from his injuries after crashing into a gate in a state park late Saturday or early Sunday.

Environmental Conservation Police Officers said they responded to an incident that occurred in the overnight from Saturday to Sunday on the Moosup Valley State Park Trail in Sterling.

Police said a 21-year-old male from Greene, Rhode Island, was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was traveling on a motorcycle and collided with a gate.

